Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) CEO Sells $427,250.00 in Stock

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) CEO David Martin Roberts sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $427,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,636 shares in the company, valued at $8,726,769.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Martin Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

On Friday, February 24th, David Martin Roberts sold 25,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $421,250.00.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,390,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,581. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.45. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verra Mobility

Several brokerages have commented on VRRM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verra Mobility presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 202.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 68.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

About Verra Mobility

(Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.