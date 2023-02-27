Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) CEO Sells $427,250.00 in Stock

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) CEO David Martin Roberts sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $427,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,636 shares in the company, valued at $8,726,769.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
David Martin Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 24th, David Martin Roberts sold 25,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $421,250.00.
Shares of NASDAQ VRRM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,390,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,581. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.45. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 202.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 68.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.
Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments.
