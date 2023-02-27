Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,792,276 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 1,231,434 shares.The stock last traded at $17.07 and had previously closed at $16.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRRM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.
Verra Mobility Trading Up 1.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Verra Mobility
Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verra Mobility (VRRM)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.