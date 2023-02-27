Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,792,276 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 1,231,434 shares.The stock last traded at $17.07 and had previously closed at $16.85.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRRM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 7.6% in the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 11,791,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,240,000 after purchasing an additional 837,274 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verra Mobility by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 180,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 59,780 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 11,542 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 258.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 71,411 shares during the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments.

