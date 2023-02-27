Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Brahman Capital Corp.

Brahman Capital Corp. trimmed its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,721,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,786,442 shares during the period. Vertiv makes up about 5.1% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brahman Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $36,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1,955.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.76. 705,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,274,334. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Vertiv had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Further Reading

