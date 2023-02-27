Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Virgin Galactic to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Virgin Galactic Stock Down 4.9 %

SPCE stock opened at $5.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.11. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.37. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,656,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,874,000 after purchasing an additional 558,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,747,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 11.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,271,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,294,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,945,000 after acquiring an additional 344,680 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 149.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,760 shares during the period. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPCE. Wolfe Research raised Virgin Galactic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

