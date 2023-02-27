Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Increased by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,019 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Visa by 20,610.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,556,000 after buying an additional 5,007,425 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Visa by 290.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $786,702,000 after buying an additional 3,295,642 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 222.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $492,154,000 after buying an additional 1,724,984 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $291,294,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 34.2% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,801,831 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,142,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $219.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,222,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,616,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.08 and a 200-day moving average of $207.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

