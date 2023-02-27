Vow (VOW) Trading 21.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Vow (VOW) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Vow token can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vow has a market cap of $80.97 million and $6.60 million worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vow has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.00422268 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,678.31 or 0.28542567 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Vow Token Profile

Vow launched on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vow’s official website is vowcurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

