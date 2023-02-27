VVS Finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $433,811.36 (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. VVS Finance has a market cap of $134.66 million and approximately $433,811.36 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 70,473,261,712,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,172,752,857,661 tokens. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

