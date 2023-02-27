Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) EVP Paula A. Pryor Sells 5,596 Shares

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $498,267.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,376.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WD traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.95. 103,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,917. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.16. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.33 and a fifty-two week high of $139.66.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $282.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.46 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,845,000 after acquiring an additional 85,505 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 103.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,134,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,185,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,243,000 after acquiring an additional 35,324 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,472,000 after acquiring an additional 39,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 954,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,933,000 after acquiring an additional 206,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

