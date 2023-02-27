Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.30 on Top Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $58.24 million and $1.77 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00076363 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00054405 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009923 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00026117 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,207,009 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

