Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Gordon Haskett

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Gordon Haskett from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised Wayfair from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.28.

Wayfair Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE W opened at $37.43 on Thursday. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $143.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average of $43.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 3.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 3,175 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $105,568.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $73,365.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,341.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $105,568.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,712 shares of company stock worth $1,930,513 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wayfair by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,512,000 after acquiring an additional 132,647 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Wayfair by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,059,000 after purchasing an additional 362,256 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,862,000 after purchasing an additional 100,946 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,048,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after purchasing an additional 285,729 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Featured Stories

