Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.87.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $70.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.41 and its 200-day moving average is $73.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $65.95 and a 1 year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.