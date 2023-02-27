Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.87.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.7 %
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 77.29%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
