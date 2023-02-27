Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 29,290 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 241.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 74.3% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 55.4% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 85.4% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Shares of EXC opened at $41.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.60. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.62.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

