Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) in the last few weeks:
- 2/22/2023 – Lattice Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2023 – Lattice Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $75.00 to $95.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2023 – Lattice Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2023 – Lattice Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $87.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2023 – Lattice Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $71.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2023 – Lattice Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $95.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2023 – Lattice Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $65.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2023 – Lattice Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/23/2023 – Lattice Semiconductor was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.65. 853,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,700. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35 and a beta of 1.34. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $92.55.
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.
Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.
