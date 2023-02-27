Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) in the last few weeks:

2/22/2023 – Lattice Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2023 – Lattice Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $75.00 to $95.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/14/2023 – Lattice Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2023 – Lattice Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $87.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2023 – Lattice Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $71.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2023 – Lattice Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $95.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2023 – Lattice Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $65.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2023 – Lattice Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/23/2023 – Lattice Semiconductor was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.65. 853,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,700. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35 and a beta of 1.34. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $92.55.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,831,752.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,368,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,831,752.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,368,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 19,574 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $1,776,536.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,773 shares of company stock worth $9,879,803. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

