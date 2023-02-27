WEMIX Price Hits $2.36 on Exchanges (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. During the last week, WEMIX has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for about $2.36 or 0.00010051 BTC on major exchanges. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $579.70 million and $10.33 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.18 or 0.00420965 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000100 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,704.03 or 0.28454483 BTC.

WEMIX’s genesis date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 960,363,217 coins and its circulating supply is 245,484,014 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 960,276,811.542664 with 245,394,609.55654222 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 2.37002855 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $15,857,085.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

