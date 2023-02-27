WEMIX (WEMIX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13.09 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. In the last week, WEMIX has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.31 or 0.00009905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $568.00 million and approximately $13.09 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.00419199 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,692.05 or 0.28337188 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000166 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s launch date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 960,406,417 coins and its circulating supply is 245,523,614 coins. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

