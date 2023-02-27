Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Given New $120.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

WLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Westlake from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Westlake from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Westlake from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.14.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of WLK opened at $121.37 on Thursday. Westlake has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $141.19. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.03 and a 200-day moving average of $104.23.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. Westlake’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Westlake’s payout ratio is 8.26%.

Institutional Trading of Westlake

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Westlake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Westlake during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.