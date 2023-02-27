WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Trading Down 3.5%

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.39 and last traded at $11.43. 91,399 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 345,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WOW shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on WideOpenWest from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on WideOpenWest to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
WideOpenWest Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $956.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -545.23 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WideOpenWest
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at $13,353,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 328.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,282,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,367,000 after buying an additional 982,931 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,390,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 330.0% during the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,203,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after acquiring an additional 923,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.
About WideOpenWest
WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision broadband services. It offers high-speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business customers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WideOpenWest (WOW)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.