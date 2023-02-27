WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Trading Down 3.5%

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.39 and last traded at $11.43. 91,399 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 345,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WOW shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on WideOpenWest from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on WideOpenWest to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

WideOpenWest Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $956.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -545.23 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.33 million. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at $13,353,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 328.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,282,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,367,000 after buying an additional 982,931 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,390,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 330.0% during the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,203,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after acquiring an additional 923,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision broadband services. It offers high-speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business customers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

