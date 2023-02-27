Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $167.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WING. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wingstop from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Wingstop from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wingstop from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.82.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $171.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 96.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.52 and a 200 day moving average of $145.12. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $193.74.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.96 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Wingstop by 1,176.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after buying an additional 828,904 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 767,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,368,000 after buying an additional 478,338 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,571,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 376.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,634,000 after purchasing an additional 397,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 343,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,284,000 after purchasing an additional 219,977 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.