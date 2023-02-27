Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Workiva from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Workiva from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 7,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $707,607.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,180.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 9,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $827,022.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,649,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 7,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $707,607.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,180.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Workiva by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,237,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,058,000 after buying an additional 588,095 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,426,000 after purchasing an additional 564,500 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth $57,921,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth $35,347,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 825,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,281,000 after purchasing an additional 243,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

WK stock opened at $87.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Workiva has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $124.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.54.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

