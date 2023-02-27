XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $8.40

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.40, but opened at $8.84. XPeng shares last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 3,617,775 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XPEV shares. HSBC lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie lowered XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. China Renaissance lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.50 to $11.30 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.03.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $959.23 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 26.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. Analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at about $608,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in XPeng by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in XPeng by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 129,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 74,883 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in XPeng by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 115,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in XPeng by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 307,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 24.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.