Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.96-$0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.11-$4.18 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group set a $83.00 target price on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.68.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.72. 6,642,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,710,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of -0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.97 and its 200-day moving average is $77.40. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $63.55 and a one year high of $136.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $253,406.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $253,406.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $269,581.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,945. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

