42-coin One Day Volume Reaches $179.18 (42)

42-coin (42) traded 28% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last week, 42-coin has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar. 42-coin has a market cap of $1.26 million and $179.18 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 42-coin coin can currently be bought for about $30,028.49 or 1.29064692 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.78 or 0.00407392 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00028209 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014295 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000828 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017354 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000378 BTC.

42-coin Coin Profile

42 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org.

42-coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42's.42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

