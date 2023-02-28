AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jonestrading decreased their target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.24. The company had a trading volume of 156,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,907. The company has a market capitalization of $137.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.84. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73.
About AG Mortgage Investment Trust
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.
