AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jonestrading decreased their target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.24. The company had a trading volume of 156,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,907. The company has a market capitalization of $137.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.84. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 81.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $113,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,126,000 after buying an additional 72,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $98,000. 39.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.