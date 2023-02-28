Aion (AION) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $193,614.76

Aion (AION) traded down 48.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Aion has a market cap of $5.02 million and approximately $193,614.76 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aion has traded 66.1% lower against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00212803 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00102973 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00056801 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00055045 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004296 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000899 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

