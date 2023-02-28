Aleph Zero (AZERO) Price Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.53 or 0.00006520 BTC on popular exchanges. Aleph Zero has a market cap of $302.92 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aleph Zero has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero launched on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 199,787,919 coins. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.

The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aleph Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

