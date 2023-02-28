Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.08-$1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have commented on ALEX. Piper Sandler lowered Alexander & Baldwin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut Alexander & Baldwin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday.

ALEX traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.67. 409,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,245. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average is $18.90. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is 244.44%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 66,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

