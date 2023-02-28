Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 price target on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.24.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.61. 3,390,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,646,867. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.18.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 20.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 684.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 300,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 262,401 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,367,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,432,000 after purchasing an additional 865,073 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $3,117,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

