Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Lowered to $205.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $244.47.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %
ALNY stock opened at $190.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $242.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.47 and its 200 day moving average is $216.01.
Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $44,000.
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.
