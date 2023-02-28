ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Short Interest Up 300.0% in February

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REIT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.10. 283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.94. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $32.38.

