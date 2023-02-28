AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP) Short Interest Down 93.8% in February

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AMMO Stock Up 0.8 %

POWWP traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.69. 6,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991. AMMO has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.57.

AMMO Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.5469 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%.

About AMMO

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

