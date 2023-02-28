Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Biogen (BIIB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB):

2/16/2023 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $345.00 to $351.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $359.00 to $333.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $300.00 to $315.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $320.00 to $310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $337.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Biogen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Biogen was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/15/2023 – Biogen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2023 – Biogen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $345.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $269.86. 1,083,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,855. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.22. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $311.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.18 and a 200-day moving average of $264.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its stake in Biogen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

