Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) and Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Financial Survey

Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) and Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 7.6, suggesting that its share price is 660% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and Enel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aqua Power Systems N/A -162.11% -84.88% Enel N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A $560,000.00 N/A N/A Enel $104.12 billion N/A $3.77 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and Enel’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Enel has higher revenue and earnings than Aqua Power Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aqua Power Systems and Enel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Enel 2 2 4 0 2.25

Enel has a consensus price target of $7.68, indicating a potential upside of 38.19%. Given Enel’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enel is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Enel shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enel beats Aqua Power Systems on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems, Inc. operates as a shell company. Its business purpose is to identify, research and if determined to meet the company’s criteria, acquire an interest in business opportunities available for the company to leverage. The company was founded on December 09, 2010 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

About Enel

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution of natural gas. Its business lines include Enel Green Power, and Thermal Generation, Global Energy and Commodity Management, Global Infrastructure and Networks, Enel X Global Retail and Global Emobility. It also offers services to enable businesses and communities to leverage integrated technological solutions. It operate through the following geographical segments include Italy, Iberia, Latin America, Europe, North America, Africa, Asia, and Oceania. The company was founded on December 6, 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

