Ardor Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $104.37 million and $4.33 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000446 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00075599 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00054240 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009911 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000305 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001079 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00025727 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001767 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003708 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
