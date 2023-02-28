Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.83

Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 4595649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.
Aurora Cannabis Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $802.40 million and a PE ratio of 6.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19.
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile
Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aurora Cannabis (ACBFF)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.