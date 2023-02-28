Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Downgraded to Hold at Scotiabank

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded down $3.22 on Tuesday, hitting $49.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,678,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,030. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $74.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.88. The company has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,204,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,055,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,155 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,507,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,302,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,915 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 555.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,840,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,692,000 after acquiring an additional 19,354,619 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,557,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,940,000 after acquiring an additional 659,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,297,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474,720 shares during the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

