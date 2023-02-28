Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Downgraded to Hold at Scotiabank

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of NYSE:BNS traded down $3.22 on Tuesday, hitting $49.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,678,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,030. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $74.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.88. The company has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01.
Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.
The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.
