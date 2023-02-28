BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BIOL. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of BIOLASE from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BIOLASE to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of BIOLASE to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

BIOLASE stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BIOLASE by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 62.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 40,440 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 8.2% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 52,887 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 11.6% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

