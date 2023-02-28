BitTorrent-New 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $19.76 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $698.45 million and $19.76 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010930 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000296 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007358 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004942 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001200 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001631 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.00000073 USD and is up 2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $16,756,965.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

