Brent Moen Sells 3,801 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) CFO Brent Moen sold 3,801 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $58,383.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,174.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Tactile Systems Technology Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of TCMD traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.45. 286,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,189. The firm has a market cap of $292.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.
Institutional Trading of Tactile Systems Technology
Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The firm focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.