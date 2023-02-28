Brent Moen Sells 3,801 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) CFO Brent Moen sold 3,801 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $58,383.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,174.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TCMD traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.45. 286,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,189. The firm has a market cap of $292.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 426.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 973,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 788,667 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter worth $3,390,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter worth $2,978,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 420.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 275,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1,766.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 263,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The firm focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

