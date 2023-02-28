Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 68.6% from the January 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Broad Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Broad Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,157. Broad Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $10.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRAC. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,945,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broad Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,305,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broad Capital Acquisition by 30.3% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Broad Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Broad Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $991,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broad Capital Acquisition

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the general aviation and aerospace industry, and the unmanned aircraft systems and advanced air mobility industries in the United States and internationally.

