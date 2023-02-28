Brokerages Set Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Price Target at $1,683.33

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,783.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HKMPF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($22.93) to GBX 1,800 ($21.72) in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,700 ($20.51) to GBX 1,850 ($22.32) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,650 ($19.91) to GBX 1,700 ($20.51) in a report on Friday.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HKMPF opened at $21.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.87. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

