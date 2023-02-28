Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CM. TD Securities lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE:CM traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.22. 734,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.30.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.21). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

