CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits Market Cap of $83.96 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $83.96 million and $6.73 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010779 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00031657 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00041518 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002171 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00022542 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.71 or 0.00218083 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,253.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.10749105 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $6,671,586.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

