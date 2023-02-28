Celo Dollar Price Hits $0.99 on Exchanges (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $43.19 million and $324,358.97 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004239 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.39 or 0.00420505 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,650.96 or 0.28424790 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar was first traded on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,473,294 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.