Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) Short Interest Update

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cemtrex Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CETXP traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,294. Cemtrex has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $3.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62.
About Cemtrex
