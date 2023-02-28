Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) Short Interest Update

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cemtrex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CETXP traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,294. Cemtrex has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $3.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

