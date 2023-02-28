Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Short Interest Update

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the January 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Up 3.4 %

CSSEP stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.57. The company had a trading volume of 16,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,002. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.34. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $25.31.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2031 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

