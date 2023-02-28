Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDMGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cinedigm in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

CIDM stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.43. 1,436,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,396. Cinedigm has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the third quarter worth $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Cinedigm by 412.4% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 66,536 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the second quarter worth $42,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Cinedigm during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

