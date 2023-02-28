Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cinedigm in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Cinedigm Price Performance
CIDM stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.43. 1,436,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,396. Cinedigm has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinedigm
About Cinedigm
Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.
