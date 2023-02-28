Coin98 Trading Down 19.4% This Week (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $59.17 million and approximately $17.41 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.50 or 0.01313910 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005672 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00013651 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00034222 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.57 or 0.01655047 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 1,531.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

