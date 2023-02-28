Constellation (DAG) Price Tops $0.0513 on Top Exchanges

Constellation (DAG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 27th. Constellation has a total market cap of $119.11 million and approximately $270,112.57 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Constellation has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Constellation coin can now be bought for $0.0513 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002215 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.39 or 0.00420505 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,650.96 or 0.28424790 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000147 BTC.
Constellation Coin Profile
Constellation was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. The official message board for Constellation is medium.com/constellationlabs. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationnetwork.io. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Constellation
