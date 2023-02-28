Critical Review: RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RIOCF) & Its Rivals

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) is one of 328 public companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors 2334 12067 13440 309 2.42

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $24.92, indicating a potential upside of 55.92%. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 17.33%. Given RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors 13.16% 0.47% 2.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

33.6% of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 57.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.4% and pay out 152.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A 6.49 RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors $904.15 million $156.93 million 12.67

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust rivals beat RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.