DAO Maker Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.15 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 27th. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00006292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $218.27 million and $2.15 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,992,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

